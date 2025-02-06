US Shares Video Showing Indians In Shackles, Handcuffed While Boarding C-17 Military Plane—WATCH

Amid the opposition’s uproar outside Parliament over the way the United States deported the first batch of illegal Indian immigrants, a video surfaced showing the deplorable treatment of the deportees.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants hailing from various states landed here on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a crackdown it resolved to carry out when it was sworn in last month.

USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals.



If you cross illegally, you will be removed. pic.twitter.com/WW4OWYzWOf — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) February 5, 2025

The US Border Patrol shared a video on X. USBP Chief Michael W. Banks posted the 24-second video on X with a statement saying, "... successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws..."

A combative 'warning'—"If' "you cross illegally, you will be removed"—was" shared along with the video.

The video was shot late at night. It was set to rousing music with the rear door of a C-17 transport plane opening and a large cargo pallet being loaded, followed by a long line of illegal migrants being marched on board.

"You Will Be Removed": US Border Patrol Shares Video Of Indians In ChainsA combative 'warning'—"If' "you cross illegally, you will be" removed"—accompanied the video posted on X by the US Border Patrol.

After the video pans out, shackles were visible on the legs of the migrants, forcing a shuffled walk often linked with hardened criminals and, perhaps, prisoners of war.

After the 'prisoners' are loaded, several soldiers of the United States march on board, and the camera shifts to inside the plane, where the 'prisoners' are strapped into seats before the plane taxis for take-off.

Opposition members on Thursday demanded answers from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on the deportation, leading to chaos noisy scenes and adjournment during the Zero Hour.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar later informed the Upper House that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had approached him to make a statement on the issue at 2 pm and that he had allowed him to do so.

Shortly after the start of the day's proceedings, several opposition MPs raised the issue of the deportation of Indian immigrants from the US. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about an hour during the pre-noon session without transacting any business as the opposition MPs tried to raise the issue.