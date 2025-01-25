US Supreme Court Clears Extradition Of Mumbai Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana To India
US Supreme Court clears extradition of Tahawwur Rana, convict in 2008 Mumbai attacks, denying his final legal petition.
The US Supreme Court on Saturday cleared 2008 Mumbai terror attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, dismissing his review petition against the move.
India has been seeking Rana's extradition, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, as he is wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai attacks. This ruling marks Rana's final legal opportunity to avoid extradition, following his defeat in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco.
On November 13, Rana filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" with the US Supreme Court, which was denied on January 21, the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
“Petition DENIED,” the Supreme Court said.
Rana, 64 years age, is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.
(With PTI inputs)
