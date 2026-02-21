'Tariffs were wrong': Indian leaders react to US Supreme Court tariff ruling

Indian political leaders have reacted strongly after the US Supreme Court struck down most of the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs, with several opposition figures welcoming the verdict and warning of its wider implications for trade and executive authority.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, stating that the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were wrong and beyond the authority of the U.S. President. He called for the tariffs to be repealed and alleged that the measures unfairly burdened farmers and small businesses.

"I respect the US Supreme Court's decision and want to say that the tariffs imposed were wrong. The US President had no authority. I demand that the US repeal them. He (Donald Trump) also said that the tariffs would benefit the US. Congress opposes them. We oppose the way the interests of farmers and small businesses have been placed in the US Treasury," he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also backed the verdict, describing it as an important reminder to constitutional courts worldwide about their duty to check executive excess. He warned that if judiciaries fail to perform this role, democracies risk sliding toward autocracy.

"The 6-3 verdict of the US Supreme Court is a message to all constitutional courts around the world that they are charged with the responsibility of checking executive excess and if the judiciary does not step up to the plate or does not perform its duty, then democracies turn into autocracies. Therefore, the decision of the US Supreme Court is a welcome decision. However, it also sets the stage for an unprecedented confrontation between the Trump administration and the judiciary on the one hand, with the legislature on the other hand. Because the US Supreme Court has clearly said that the power to levy tariffs does not rest in the executive, it rests with the legislature. Therefore now it's for the US Congress to assert itself, exert itself and appropriate the authority that is legitimately according to the US constitutional scheme," he said.

Following the ruling, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the Centre’s decision to move ahead with an interim trade arrangement with the United States without waiting for the Supreme Court verdict.

"Wonder why India rushed into a deal, giving up on energy purchase decisions, giving up on farmers interests rather than waiting for the US Supreme Court verdict? The trade is at 10% tariff now after the court intervention but again US imports to India at 0%," she said in a post on X.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also criticised the tariff situation, claiming it was detrimental to Indian farmers.

"As of today, our country is facing an 18% tariff. Exports from the US are subject to a 0% tariff. This is a huge fraud and deception against the farmers of this country. If so much product comes from the US, the farmers here won't even get 1000 or 1500 rupees for their produce, leaving them with no option but suicide. This is a very serious issue and a huge deception, and Congress has decided to stand with the farmers of the entire country," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi declined to offer a detailed comment, saying the government would first study the U.S. Supreme Court judgment. He indicated that any formal response would come from the Commerce Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs.

"I have read in the media that the US top court has given some judgment and the Indian government will study that and whatever the reaction needs to be given, that will be given by the Commerce Ministry and MEA, not by me," he said.

US Supreme Court tariff ruling

The US Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision on February 20, 2026, striking down most of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977. Trump responded by announcing a new 10% global tariff via executive order under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, effective soon after, lasting up to 150 days without congressional approval.

India-US interim trade agreement

The judgment came just days after the United States and India announced a framework for an interim trade agreement aimed at creating more balanced and mutually beneficial trade.