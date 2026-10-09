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US suspends TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Microsoft from Green Card programme: What it means for Indian workers?

The PERM suspension is directed at the labour certification programme and does not, by itself, cancel existing H-1B visas.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
US suspends TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Microsoft from Green Card programme: What it means for Indian workers?
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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US suspends TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Microsoft from Green Card programme: What it means for Indian workers?
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