US Tariff Row: What President Trump Doesn’t Understand About Modi’s India And Risks Losing Key Asian Ally

American leader Nikki Haley has just delivered her two cents on the deteriorating India-US ties. In a long post, Haley said that India is essential in helping the US move its supply chains from China and thus, the Donald Trump administration needs to rethink its approach while dealing with New Delhi. Haley’s remark comes days after a tirade of anti-India remarks by US government officials. While Trump is dealing with other countries just like a real estate businessman, he has failed to understand the importance of maintaining a diplomatic relations with strategic allies.

India-US Ties

The India-US ties have been on a downward hill as President Trump has prioritized Pakistan and China over New Delhi. The Trump administration has threatened India with 25 percent tariffs on its purchase of Russian oil, adding to the 25 percent duties already imposed on Indian goods. These moves come after months of rising tensions, fueled in part by disagreements over Washington’s role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire negotiations. India has disputed Trump’s ceasefire claim, irking the US President, who has been harbouring a Nobel Peace Prize ambition.

Trump’s Strategic Disaster

Nikki Haley, the former Presidential candidate and former US ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, said, “India must be treated like the prized free and democratic partner that it is—not an adversary like China, which has thus far avoided sanctions for its Russian oil purchases, despite being one of Moscow's largest customers. If that disparity does not demand a closer look at U.S.-India relations, the realities of hard power should. Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster.”

Haley further said that while President Trump works to bring manufacturing to the United States, India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at a China-like scale for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced in America. If Trump fails in realising this, the US is set to lose a key Asian ally in India.

West’s Mayopic View Of India

Professor Manoj Sinha, Principal, Aryabhatta College, University of Delhi, told Zee News English that Trump has failed to understand that tariffs cannot manufacture trust. “US President Donald Trump must recognize a simple truth: tariffs cannot manufacture trust, and mediation cannot override sovereignty. India will continue buying Russian oil out of necessity. It will strengthen defence ties with Washington, where it serves its interests. It will trade with Europe, balance China, and shape BRICS — but always on its own terms,” said Professor Sinha.



Professor Sinha shared that the West still struggles to see India as an independent pole in a multipolar world. “The real tragedy is that the West still struggles to see India as an independent pole in a multipolar world. History will not remember the photo-ops, the hugs, or the handshakes. Leaders may command applause, but in the end, it is national interest that decides the destiny of nations,” he said.

Time For India To Call Out Trump’s Bullying

Notably, not all Americans agree with Donald Trump’s unilateral tariff moves against India. Former US NSA John Bolton said that Trump’s policies show that he is not fit for the role. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has accused Trump of behaving like a ‘bully’. He said that China opposes American tariffs on India. Feihong said that silence only emboldens the bully.

With India getting support from China, Russia and other nations, it’s time for New Delhi to make a decisive move against Trump’s threats.