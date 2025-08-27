BREAKING: 50% US Tariffs On Indian Goods Take Effect, Exporters Brace For Major Impact
The U.S. has increased tariffs on a wide range of Indian goods to a total of 50%, a move that is expected to severely impact Indian exporters.
A new round of U.S. tariffs on Indian goods officially came into effect at 9:30 AM IST on Wednesday, raising the total import duty to 50% on a wide range of products. The move, enacted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is expected to have a severe impact on Indian exporters and labor-intensive sectors.
