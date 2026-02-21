US tariffs on Indian goods reduced to 10% tariffs from 18% after US Supreme Court ruling

After US President Donald Trump introduced a 10% universal tariff in response to a ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States that invalidated much of his broad trade measures, a White House official stated that India’s tariff rate would be reduced from 18% to 10%.

The decision followed the Court’s determination that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant the president the authority to impose tariffs.

Within hours of the Court’s ruling, former President Donald Trump announced a new 10% global tariff, stating that it would apply worldwide. He later signed an executive order formalizing the measure. Trump said this 10% tariff would be imposed in addition to the existing baseline tariff.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6–3 that the global tariffs introduced by Trump were illegal. The majority held that, under the Constitution, the authority to impose taxes and tariffs rests with Congress, not the President.

Reacting to the judgment, Trump expressed strong dissatisfaction, saying “It's very frustrating," and criticised some of the justices, calling their decision a disgrace.

Regarding the trade deal with India, Trump stated that there would be no changes to the agreement and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a good friend.