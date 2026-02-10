US: Teen Student Detained After Shooting at Rockville High School

US: An active incident was reported at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon, triggering an immediate response from multiple law enforcement agencies. The situation later resulted in a 16-year-old student being taken into custody following a shooting inside the school.

In an update posted on X, the Rockville City Police Department said officers were responding to an active situation at the school and announced that media staging had been set up at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Rockville on Hurley Avenue.

As the incident developed, the Montgomery County Department of Police confirmed that a 16-year-old student had been detained in connection with the shooting. Police said officers from the department’s 1st District, along with Rockville City Police, reached the school around 2:15 pm after receiving reports of gunfire. The response was supported by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, first responders located a 16-year-old male student from Gaithersburg inside a school hallway with a single gunshot wound. The injured student was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspected shooter, identified as a 16-year-old male student and a resident of Rockville, was quickly identified and apprehended near the school a short time later. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

As a safety measure, the school was placed under lockdown. Students were later transported to a reunification site beginning around 4:30 pm. Police said reunification efforts are being carried out at Robert Frost Middle School on Scott Drive.

Investigators said the suspect will be charged as an adult, with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office being consulted on the formal charges. The suspect’s identity has not been made public. Rockville City Police are leading the investigation, and officials said more details will be released as they become available.

