US Ties With India, Pakistan 'Remains Unchanged': Tammy Bruce Affirms Diplomatic Balance

New Delhi: State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has confirmed that the United States' relationship with both Pakistan and India "remains unchanged", stressing that "diplomats are committed to both nations."

Her remarks were made following controversial statements by Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, during a visit to Florida, where he reportedly claimed that Pakistan could resort to using nuclear weapons against India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat.

Addressing reporters at a State Department briefing, Bruce referred to a past crisis involving India and Pakistan, saying, “We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible. There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump, and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening."

#WATCH | Washington DC, USA | On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's US visit, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, "We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible... There was immediate… pic.twitter.com/CjpXSmyeis — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

Bruce highlighted the effectiveness of diplomatic engagement in preventing escalation, noting, "We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring. It's a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance, and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe."

Reiterating Washington’s current position, she said the US relationship with "both nations remains unchanged, good. The diplomats are committed to both nations."

She further drew attention to the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, held in Islamabad on Tuesday, stating, "The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest rounds of talks in Islamabad. The US and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats."

"For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that's beneficial," she added.

Significantly, General Munir's visit marks his second trip to the United States in under two months. His arrival in Washington on Sunday precedes a series of high-level meetings with senior US political and military officials. The visit follows a private luncheon with former President Donald Trump in June.