/‘US trying to gather information about India’s ‘weak’ spots’: Experts on arrest of American nationals

India has recently arrested two American nationals - one mercenary named Mathew VanDyke and another former US Special Forces soldier, Jordon Brown. Both nationals have a history of being involved in global conflicts, and their arrest without valid documents has sparked an alarm in the country. While intelligence agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been conducting interrogation and necessary inquiry, several questions have remained unanswered.
The contradicting versions given by Brown in his statement and VanDyke’s link with Syria and Ukraine have raised alarms in security corridors. The US has been cautious in its approach while responding to the arrests. The social media in India is abuzz with the spy narrative, with people demanding strict action against the alleged secret agents. Amid this, defence experts have highlighted the need for thorough investigation and increased surveillance measures.
Former Ambassador Deepak Vohra said that the arrested US nationals were trying to collect critical information. “This only suggests that America, like many other countries, wants to gather information about India’s perceived weak spots, which are not readily available. Our internal security infra is very robust. When we arrest such people, we get the information from them that we need. We don’t use American enhanced interrogation techniques, but we get the information out of them with our interrogation techniques,” said Vohra.
However, former Ambassador Vohra added that this won’t hurt India’s ties with the United States.
Col (Retd) Anurag Shukla SM said that India is likely to see such arrests as a border-security and intelligence-screening warning. Col Shukla added that since US nationals have been allegedly arrested without documents under suspicious circumstances, New Delhi will usually focus first on identity verification, route tracing, and finding whether local facilitators were involved.
“From a security angle, the message for India is simple: the open India-Nepal border can be exploited by smugglers, fugitives, false-document networks, or covert operatives, so agencies will treat unusual foreign movement as a serious red flag. Politically, India would avoid publicly accusing the US unless hard evidence emerges. The more likely approach is quiet verification, inter-agency questioning, and controlled diplomatic handling, because a premature spy narrative can create unnecessary friction while the facts are still being checked,” said Col Shukla.
Experts flag these arrests as warning lights for South Asia's security, where the nations need to urgently tighten vetting, intelligence-sharing, and on-the-ground border controls while insisting on transparent investigations. The arrests highlight possible cross-border networks involving professional help from servicemen.
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