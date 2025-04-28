US Urges India, Pakistan To Pursue 'Responsible Solution' Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has said it is in contact with both India and Pakistan, urging the two neighboring countries to work toward a "responsible solution" as tensions escalate following a deadly militant attack in Kashmir, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

The US State Department, in a statement on Sunday, emphasised Washington's ongoing engagement with both sides amid the volatile situation.

"We are in touch with our Indian and Pakistani counterparts and urge them to work towards a responsible solution to the current tensions," the statement said.

While the US has publicly expressed support for India following the April 22 attack, which killed more than two dozen people in Indian-administered Kashmir, it has refrained from directly criticising Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of being behind the attack, a charge Islamabad has strongly denied, calling instead for an independent and neutral investigation.

The situation remains tense as international stakeholders watch closely, urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.