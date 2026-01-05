US–Venezuela Standoff Seen Boosting Indian Refining Sector

US-Venezuela Conflict: The US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and a potential takeover of the country’s oil assets could work in favour of Indian refiners, according to a report released on Monday. The move may allow India to resume imports of heavier Venezuelan crude, which typically trades at a discount to Brent, helping boost refining margins.

In a note, Choice Institutional Equities said India had earlier imported as much as 400,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil. The report added that upstream Indian companies could also gain access to equipment and fresh investments, potentially raising production from oilfields such as San Cristobal and Carabobo-1.

The brokerage estimates Brent crude prices will average around $61.5 per barrel in calendar year 2026, with limited new supply expected this year. However, an increase in Venezuelan output could begin to pressure prices from next year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It noted that a return of heavier Venezuelan crude to the market could further squeeze simpler refineries worldwide, while benefiting complex plants in countries like India and China. This shift could improve refining margins over the medium term as supply-demand dynamics adjust.

That said, any sharp rise in Venezuela’s oil production is likely to be gradual. Years of underinvestment at state-run producer PDVSA have constrained capacity. Even in a best-case scenario, output may increase by about 150,000 barrels per day in 2026 through operational spending, with larger gains requiring substantial capital investment.

Maduro was captured by US authorities on January 3, 2026, and flown to the United States to face charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine trafficking, among others.

US President Donald Trump later said American oil companies would invest in reviving Venezuela’s oil infrastructure to lift production and allow greater crude flows to the US and global markets.

Venezuela, home to the world’s largest proven oil reserves of about 303 billion barrels, produced roughly 0.9 million barrels per day in November 2025, down sharply from nearly 2 million barrels per day in the early 2010s.

(With Inputs From IANS)