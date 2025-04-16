Advertisement
US Vice President JD Vance And Wife To Visit India Following Week, Meet PM Modi

US Vice President JD Vance will hold a meeting with PM Modi in India and will participate in engagements at cultural sites. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 08:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US Vice President JD Vance And Wife To Visit India Following Week, Meet PM Modi Photo Credit: ANI

United States Vice President JD Vance with his family will visit India next week. He is scheduled for a visit to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. 

According to news agency ANI, the US Vice President will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and travel to Agra, New Delhi, and Jaipur.

Vance's office in a release on Wednesday stated that during the visit, he will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with the respective country's leaders. 

The release said, "Vice President JD Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to April 24. The Vice President will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country."

JD Vance's Schedule For India Visit

Vance will hold a meeting with PM Modi and will participate in engagements at cultural sites. 

"In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vice President and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites," the release said.

In Italy, Vance will meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. 

PM Modi's US-France Visit

As per ANI, during his visit to France in February for the AI Action Summit, PM Modi gifted an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to the daughter of US Vice President Vance, Mirabel Rose Vance.

After his France visit, PM Modi went to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This was PM's first visit to America since Trump assumed office for his second term.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

