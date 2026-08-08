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  • /US Vice President JD Vance dials PM Modi, discusses ways to deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

US Vice President JD Vance dials PM Modi, discusses ways to deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

US Vice President's call comes a day after the US Senate passed the bill that could authorise Washington to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries, including India for exporting Russian oil. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 06:38 AM IST
US Vice President JD Vance dials PM Modi, discusses ways to deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership
Image Credit: US Vice President JD Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during latter's New Delhi visit in April 2025. (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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