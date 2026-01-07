Advertisement
NewsIndia‘US Visa Is Privilege, Not A Right’: US Embassy In India Warns Student Visa Holders
INDIA-US

‘US Visa Is Privilege, Not A Right’: US Embassy In India Warns Student Visa Holders

The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a warning to international students, cautioning that any violation of US laws could lead to visa revocation and deportation.

Jan 07, 2026
In a post on X, US Embassy said, “Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.”

 

