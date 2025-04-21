US VP JD Vance To Land In New Delhi Today, Set To Meet PM Modi

United States Vice President JD Vance has departed from Rome Ciampino Airport and is all set to land in India as their first official visit which is scheduled from April 21 to April 24.

According to the White House Press Pool, Vance boarded Air Force Two (AF2) on Sunday evening and is likely to land at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi at approximately 9.30 am IST on Monday.

As per the ANI reports, during his 4-days visit to India, a formal meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Monday at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, while, Vance is also set to travel to Jaipur on Tuesday and on Wednesday he is planned to visit Agra. His visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6.40 AM.

In a heartwarming moment before boarding AF2, Vice President JD Vance was seen gently carrying his sleeping daughter, Mirabel, from their car, while his sons, Ewan and Vivek, cheerfully waved toy swords as they boarded alongside Second Lady Usha Vance.

Ahead of his arrival in India, welcome hoardings for JD Vance have been put up near Palam Airport and across the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that India has a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership with the US, and when such a high-level visit takes place, all issues of importance are discussed.

"This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," Jaiswal said.