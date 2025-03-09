US Warns Citizens Against Travel Near India-Pak Border, Balochistan And Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The United States has issued a travel advisory on Friday, warning its citizens against travel to the immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC) because of "terrorism and the potential for armed conflict".

The advisory also cautioned against travelling to Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), "due to terrorism".

The advisory read, "Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan. Terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (KP), which include the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent."

The US advisory also said that the attacks by terrorists' attack may target transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, airports, tourist attractions, hospitals, areas of worship, and other places.

The advisory added, "Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past."

The advisory stated that there are greater security resources and infrastructure in cities like Islamabad.

The advisory added, "Pakistan’s security environment remains fluid, sometimes changing with little or no notice. There are greater security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country."

"Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control for any reason. Militant groups are known to operate in the area. India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on their respective sides of the border," the advisory warning about travel to the Vicinity of LoC added.

It continued, "The only official Pakistan-India border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the Province of Punjab between Wagah, Pakistan, and Atari, India. Travelers are advised to confirm the status of the border crossing prior to commencing travel. An Indian visa is required to enter India, and no visa services are available at the border."

US reissues travel advisory for Pakistan after periodic review; Asks to 'reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict' pic.twitter.com/snOIycAwWp — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 9, 2025

(with PTI inputs)