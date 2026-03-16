USCIRF demands sanctions on RSS, R&AW; threatens arms sale halt

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has recommended ‘targeted sanctions’ on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

The USCIRF has demanded these sanctions on the grounds of violations of religious freedom.

Labeling India a “country of particular concern,” USCIRF has urged Washington to tie arms sales and trade to religious freedom improvements.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The External Affairs Ministry (EAM) hasn't responded yet, but last year dismissed USCIRF's findings as “biased” and “politically motivated.”

In 2025, India's External Affairs Ministry accused USCIRF of perpetuating biased, politically motivated assessments. It criticized the commission's habit of twisting isolated incidents to smear India's vibrant multicultural fabric, calling it a deliberate agenda over genuine religious freedom concerns.

The USCIRF in its report included, "Several states moved to introduce or toughen anti-conversion laws with harsher prison terms. Indian authorities enabled widespread detention and illegal expulsion of citizens and religious refugees, while tolerating vigilante attacks on minority communities."

Opposition seeks a ban on RSS

Although citing the reports, Congress demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Congress took to the social media platform X, urging the US to ban RSS, echoing USCIRF's recommendation to the Trump administration. The party highlighted the commission's view of RSS as a religious freedom threat, claiming the Constitution-opposing group erodes national unity and social harmony.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also questioned why the RSS remains "unregistered," branding it India's "most corrupt body."

He challenged its "social organization" label, asking why a "nation-building" group dives into politics, and slammed the BJP-led NDA for missing its "true intent."

Responding to Priyank Kharge’s demands, the BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, “The nepo kid of Karnataka, the Rahul Gandhi of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge, for the last 100 years, you and your party have had a nationalistic agenda against RSS. We understand your pain. You will not say anything about PFI, SIMI, Hamas, but about RSS because it is a nationalist organisation.”

He questioned Congress for not banning RSS between 2004 and 2014, and targeted the Karnataka manifesto, which promised to outlaw Bajrang Dal, accusing Congress of only targeting nationalist groups.

Amid the USCIRF's 2026 report, recommending India's "Country of Particular Concern" status, RSS sanctions, and arms sale curbs over religious freedom, and Congress's related RSS ban calls, Rahul Gandhi's recent US visit also echoed similar concerns about minority protections and pluralism.

What is USCIRF?

USCIRF, established by the US Congress in 1998 to monitor global freedom of religion or belief (FoRB), advises the US President, Secretary of State, and Congress, per Hindustan Times.

Though claiming independence, all nine commissioners are appointed by the President and top House leaders.

Anti-India rhetoric

It is interesting to note that the Vice Chair of USCIRF, Asif Mahmood, is a Pakistani-American activist.

A practicing physician, human rights advocate, interfaith organizer, and philanthropist, as per the commission, holds influence on the recommendations.

Several reports claim Pakistani-American activist Asif Mahmood has spearheaded anti-India propaganda masked as human rights work.

In May 2024, he pushed a conspiracy alleging India's role in assassinating Khalistani extremists in the US, Canada, and Pakistan.





