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‘Use India's influence for peace’: Iran President urges PM Modi, who calls for safe sea lanes

India also emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. This includes commercial shipping and seafarers, whose safety has become a growing concern amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
‘Use India's influence for peace’: Iran President urges PM Modi, who calls for safe sea lanes
Image Credit: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (@narendramodi/X)

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‘Use India's influence for peace’: Iran President urges PM Modi, who calls for safe sea lanes
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