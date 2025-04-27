'Use Of Water As Weapon': Pakistan PM Sharif Raises Indus Row In Call With Iranian President

Days after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, the water shortage threat is looming large on Pakistani regions dependent on the Chenab river for their water needs. After Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian called Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif made a call to his Iranian counterpart and raised the Indus Water Treaty suspension issue. In his call with Pezeshkian, Sharif also rued the alleged weaponisation of water by India. Sharif also expressed shock over the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee Port, Bandar Abbas in Iran.

Sharif's Call To Iran

"I spoke to my brother, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran this evening, to express my deep shock at the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, Bandar Abbas. Expressed solidarity with Iran on the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured," said Sharif.

In his call with Iranian President, Sharif played the victim of terrorism. "We also exchanged views on the regional situation. Reaffirmed Pakistan strong desire for peace in the region and reiterated our condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. Recalled that Pakistan was itself one of the biggest victims of terrorism. Denounced India’s use of water as a weapon, which was unacceptable to Pakistan," he said.

Iran Reaches Out To PM Modi

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs of India said that President Pezeshkian called PM Modi to express condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. "President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and conveyed his condolences for the victims. Both leaders agreed that there could be no justification for such acts of terror and all those who believe in humanity must stand together in the fight against terrorism," said the MEA.

The MEA further said, "PM shared the anger and anguish of the people of India and their resolve to deal with those behind the terror attack and their supporters, firmly and decisively. PM also conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in the explosion in Bandar Abbas today and wished speedy recovery for those injured."

Bandar Abbas Explosion

A massive explosion hit Iran's Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas in which at least 14 people were killed and 750 others were injured. A huge plume of thick, grey smoke was seen rising from the Shahid Rajaee port complex. The Iranian government has said that the explosion was likely related to chemicals being stored.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, a group of 5-7 terrorists entered the Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, and identified non-Muslim tourists one by one and shot most of them point blank. The terrorists killed 26 people, mainly tourists. The attack has attracted widespread global condemnation and support for India.