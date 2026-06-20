/‘Use your head’: How Trump convinced Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah

Moments after Israel and Hezbollah announced a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had urged Israel to agree to the truce with the Lebanese group. The announcement followed fresh exchanges of strikes between the two sides earlier in the day.
In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump revealed he had been in contact with Israeli officials and encouraged them to back the ceasefire effort. He declined, however, to confirm whether he had spoken directly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"It's a positive," Trump said of the ceasefire. He described it as "a little icing on the cake" in relation to the broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran, which aims to de-escalate conflict in West Asia and open diplomatic channels for a 60-day period of technical talks.
Trump also commented on his relationship with Netanyahu, saying, "I've always been good with Bibi. You just have to calm down sometimes and use your head."
The remarks came as a renewed ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in efforts to reduce tensions across the region.
According to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to reinstate a ceasefire which took effect at 9 am (local time).
Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha.
However, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the Israeli forces would continue to remove "immediate threats" against "Hezbollah's violations".
"We will continue to remove immediate threats, respond to Hezbollah's violations, and do whatever is necessary to protect our civilians," the IDF Spokesperson said.
During his interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump indicated that Vice President JD Vance is likely to participate in the upcoming US-Iran peace talks in Switzerland, after the originally planned meeting on Friday was cancelled."I think he's going to end up going back," Trump said.
"Steve Witkoff is going separately. I think JD's going a little bit later," he added.
On Thursday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed that the planned talks between the US and Iran, involving Qatar and Pakistan, had been postponed.
In a response, the ministry stated it remains ready to facilitate the discussions."The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed.
Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present," it said.
The agreement is underpinned by a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran. It includes an immediate and permanent cessation of all military operations, including in Lebanon, and a commitment to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.
Under the MoU, the United States will begin lifting its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will guarantee the safe and free passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for an initial 60-day period.
Technical talks on Iran’s nuclear programme will also be held during this time.
The document further outlines a phased lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran.
(with ANI inputs)
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