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‘Use your head’: How Trump convinced Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the Israeli forces would continue to remove "immediate threats" against "Hezbollah's violations".
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:27 AM IST
‘Use your head’: How Trump convinced Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah
Image Credit: IANS

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