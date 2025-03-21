'Using Language Issues To Hide Their Corruption': Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at DMK over its opposition to the three-language formula and alleged that some parties raked up the language issue to hide their corruption.

"Some parties are raking up the language issue for their own politics. They are doing it just to hide their corruption," Shah said while replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha.

During his Rajya Sabha speech, the Union Minister said that from December, he will have written correspondence with citizens, Chief Ministers, and Members of Parliament in their respective languages.

Hitting out at DMK, Shah said, "I would like to say something so that those who divide the country in the name of language do not get their agenda. Under the Department of Official Languages, Narendra Modi government has set up Indian Languages Section which will work to enhance the use of all Indian languages Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, all languages."

"After December, I will have written correspondence with citizens, CMs, Ministers and MPs in their own language," he added, ANI reported.

Amit Shah added that when an NDA government secures power in Tamil Nadu, it will provide medical and engineering course in Tamil.

"We have worked for languages...I would like to tell Tamil Nadu Government - we have been saying for two years that you do not have the courage to translate medical and engineering study material into Tamil...You cannot do this. When an NDA government comes to power (in Tamil Nadu), we will provide medical and engineering course in Tamil, in Tamil Nadu," he said.

A stalemate has emerged between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the implementation of the three-language formula as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.