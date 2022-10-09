UTET 2022: Uttarakhand Answer Key RELEASED on ukutet.com- Direct link to download here

UTET 2022: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSE has released the UTET Answer Key 2022 on ubse.uk.gov.in. The answer keys have been released on the official website and are provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates who took the exam have an opportunity to raise objections against it. The deadline to raise objections will end on October 22, 2022. Steps to download answer key and raise objections against it can be checked here.

UTET 2022: Here's how to do-wnload Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UBSE, i.e. ubseonline.uk.gov.in

Step 2: In the left column of the website, look for the link that says, “Departmental Exam/ UTET” and click on it.

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, find the link for “Departmental Exam/ UTET Answer Key” and click on it to open the answer key for the exam.

Step 4: The answer key will open in the PDF format. Candidates can download the answer key if they wish to and print it out.

The UTET answer key expected released is provisional in nature. Candidates can raise their objections and challenge the answer key. Those candidates who are not satisfied with the answers and want to raise objections against it can do it on or before October 22. Keep a check here for the latest updates on UTET 2022. In order to clear the UTET 2022 exam, candidates from the general category must obtain 60 percent (90 out of 150). Candidates from the SC, ST and OBC categories would be required to obtain 55 percent marks (82 out of 150) in order to clear the exam and obtain their UTET certificate.