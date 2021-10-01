Utkarsh Kishore, A Bihar Entrepreneur Driving the Social Change Campaign in His Home State

In the present times, when most youngsters are busy clicking selfies and flying abroad for higher studies, looking forward to their dollar dreams coming true, there is a young entrepreneur in Bihar, Utkarsh Kishore, who has decided to take charge of social change in his state and make a difference with the help of his own contribution.

Being socially active, with a robust PR base, owing to his widespread activities in the field of social service, Utkarsh Kishore has become even more popular because he rose to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizing relief and awareness programmes for people who needed to be rescued during this attack of the coronavirus.

This 28-year-old entrepreneur with a social bent of mind is keen to generate employment opportunities for the people of his state, especially those who lost their livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic and are really in the need of a job to sustain their families. Deeply affected by the aftermath of the first lockdown, when thousands of migrant families were seen trudging their way back home to their villages, in absence of work in the cities, Utkarsh now wants migrant labourers to work closer home and be the driving force that would improve the lives of their families.

Son of a civil servant father and a social worker mother, Utkarsh is a true embodiment of the saying, “Charity begins at home.” Right since his graduation days at Delhi University, he has been in touch with the socio-economic faultlines in society and the impact these have on the poor. Therefore, it has been his dream to build an entrepreneurial endeavor, through which, he would be able to contribute, not just his earnings, but also his skills to ensure that a permanent social change comes to the lives of the deprived sections. Speaking in detail about his unique social experiment venture, TeamUK, Utkarsh says, “My mission is to provide jobs, not charity, because a family needs to learn to stand on its own two feet, which is the only way to build a nation stronger. Financial security can help families sustain better, educate their children, and create noble citizens for the future and live with dignity.”

His idea of philanthropy is inspired by the top philanthropist-industrialists of the world and, particularly, by India’s leading industrialist associated with a plethora of charitable causes, Ratan Tata. He has opened an automobile modification unit, Cosmo Drive, and another technology-based venture called Arvi Tech. As an entrepreneur himself, Utkarsh is trying to raise jobs for the people of Bihar, so that they don’t need to move to other states in search of livelihood.

His networking skills have brought him closer to the other social entrepreneurs, businessmen, and political leaders in Bihar. With the help of his network, he is able to launch a number of public welfare initiatives and make a difference to a lot of issues that the socially and economically backward sections in society struggle with every day. Therefore, his immense contribution to such social welfare causes has led to him being given the state honour of “Bihar Gaurav Sammaan” too.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)