Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3037206https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttam-nagar-murder-case-tarun-family-death-threats-police-complaint-3037206.html
NewsIndiaUttam Nagar murder case: Victim's family says accused giving death threats, police complaint filed
UTTAM NAGAR MURDER

Uttam Nagar murder case: Victim's family says accused giving death threats, police complaint filed

Tensions rise in Delhi's Uttam Nagar as the family of 26-year-old murder victim Tarun reports receiving death threats from the accused. Following a late-evening confrontation involving caste-based slurs, police have detained several individuals.

 

|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttam Nagar murder case: Victim's family says accused giving death threats, police complaint filedA backhoe loader demolishes the house of an accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case that occurred during Holi celebrations as police personnel stand guard in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

The family of the deceased in the Uttam Nagar murder case has allegedly received death threats from the accused, raising concerns over their safety amid the ongoing investigation into the killing of 26-year-old Tarun, according to a police complaint filed by the family on Tuesday.

The victim's family lawyer said that the incident occurred on Monday evening when the deceased's mother was standing outside her residence. "At 5.20 PM today, the mother of the deceased, Tarun, was standing outside her home. Seven or eight women, clad in burqas, entered the same lane; they then proceeded to the residence of an individual named 'Babu Khan,' and from the balcony there, began making derogatory remarks about Tarun's mother, targeting her caste. They used extremely foul language and also issued threats. After threatening her, they said that just as they killed her first son, they would murder her second son as well. Following this, the family informed the police, and they have now come to the police station to file a written complaint."

"Subsequently, the police have brought those women to the station and have detained them. This 'surrender' is just a drama," the lawyer said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The development comes amid ongoing investigation into the murder case that took place in the Uttam Nagar area on March 4, where Tarun was allegedly beaten to death during a Holi-related altercation between two families belonging to different communities.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was also filed before the Delhi High Court, apprehending possible violence around the Eid festival earlier in March. The plea sought urgent directions to authorities, including Delhi Police, to prevent communal unrest, hate speech, and targeted violence.

The petition highlighted that inflammatory speeches, rallies, and social media content following the incident have created an atmosphere of fear, with reports of vandalism, threats, and economic disruptions affecting members of a particular community.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had earlier orally directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi not to take demolition action against properties of the accused without following due process. The court also allowed petitioners to withdraw their pleas and file fresh petitions limited to the issue of demolition.

Police officials have appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, assuring that the investigation remains active and further action will be taken based on evidence. 

ALSO READSamrat Choudhary's gambit: Chasing the ghost of 1957 and the boldest leadership shift in Bihar's recent history

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Praful Hinge
Praful Hinge creates IPL history with 3 wickets in opening over against RR
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 schedule shake-up: CSK vs GT fixtures get new dates and venues
global recession threat
DNA Explained: How China is arming its economy for a global recession
RCB
7 batters to score fastest IPL fifty for RCB: Gayle to Patidar; check list
West Asia War
EAM Jaishankar speaks to Kuwaiti counterpart on developments in West Asia
AAP Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal tells Delhi HC he is 'no longer an accused'; verdict reserved
CM Rekha gupta
Women's power at core of India's progress and global identity: CM Rekha Gupta
2026 West Bengal Elections
'BJP CM in Bengal will Bengali-speaking': Amit Shah on TMC's 'outsider' claim
Viral news
The town where you can brush your teeth in Belgium and sleep in Netherland
Strait of Hormuz
US naval blockade of Iranian ports begins as Trump's deadline expires