Uttar Pradesh: 11 Dead As Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Gonda, CM Yogi Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Eleven people were killed after a vehicle carrying 15 passengers plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. The passengers were on their way to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 12:52 PM IST | Source: Bureau