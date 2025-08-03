Advertisement
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh: 11 Dead As Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Gonda, CM Yogi Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Eleven people were killed after a vehicle carrying 15 passengers plunged into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. The passengers were on their way to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: 11 Dead As Vehicle Falls Into Canal In Gonda, CM Yogi Announces Rs 5 Lakh CompensationPhoto: Zee

