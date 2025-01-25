Advertisement
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Killed, 3 Injured As Tractor Collides With Autorickshaw In Agra

Two women were killed and three injured in a tractor-auto collision in Uttar Pradesh; police have seized the tractor.

|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2025, 10:37 AM IST|Source: PTI
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Killed, 3 Injured As Tractor Collides With Autorickshaw In Agra

Two women were killed and three people injured when a tractor collided with an autorickshaw in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Saturday.

The victims were returning from Bateshwar when the accident took place in the Pinhat police station area on Friday night. The impact of the collision was severe, causing serious injuries to all six occupants of the three-wheeler.

"The injured were rushed to a community health centre where Baikunthi Devi (35) and Ganga Devi (30) succumbed to their injuries," Pinhat Station House Officer (SHO) Brahmpal said.

The tractor, which was carrying manure, has been seized by police. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

