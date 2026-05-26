Uttar Pradesh: 29-year-old bride found hanging in Lucknow, Police launch probe

The body of 29-year-old Shweta Singh, a resident of Kashi Vihar Colony, Thakurganj area of Lucknow, was found hanging at her in-laws’ house on Monday morning.

Following the incident, grief and tension spread through both families, while the deceased woman’s parents have accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and murder.

The case is being compared to the high-profile ‘Twisha Sharma death mystery’ of Bhopal due to the nature of the allegations raised by the victim’s family.

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According to police sources, Shweta Singh was married to Shivam Singh on November 22, 2025. Shivam, who works at a private laboratory, resides in Kashi Vihar under the Thakurganj police station limits.

Shweta’s parental home is located in Vishwanagar, Malhai Tola, also in the Thakurganj area.

Family members alleged that Shweta had been facing harassment ever since her marriage. Her father, Umesh Kumar Singh, while speaking emotionally to reporters, claimed that his daughter was never happy after the wedding and was repeatedly subjected to mental and physical torture over dowry demands.

The deceased woman’s family alleged that her in-laws had been pressuring her for expensive items and additional dowry.

They further accused the family of killing Shweta and attempting to portray the incident as a suicide.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and took the body into custody for post-mortem examination. Officials said that an investigation has been initiated and statements from family members are being recorded.

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Authorities stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report and further forensic examination.

Police officials added that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).