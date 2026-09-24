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Uttar Pradesh: 4 arrested including CRPF, Police personnel in connection with alleged gang rape of 23-year-old woman in Amroha

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by two CRPF personnel and two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel at a farmhouse in Amroha, with all four accused arrested and an FIR registered.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: 4 arrested including CRPF, Police personnel in connection with alleged gang rape of 23-year-old woman in Amroha
Image Credit: Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

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