/Uttar Pradesh: 4 arrested including CRPF, Police personnel in connection with alleged gang rape of 23-year-old woman in Amroha

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by two CRPF personnel and two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel at a farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. Police official said all four accused have been arrested in connection with the case.
Amroha Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh said on Wednesday that Hasanpur police station received information about the alleged incident late on September 22 and in the early hours of September 23. Police subsequently reached the location and took the woman into their care.
Providing details of the case, Amroha SP Lakhan Singh said, "Late in the night/early morning between September 22 and 23, Hasanpur police station received information where a woman reported that she was being forced/assaulted at a farmhouse. As soon as the matter came to notice, the police immediately reached the spot. Upon arrival, the woman was first secured. Following this, a complete investigation of the matter was carried out. It emerged that the woman had come here to Amroha with two prior acquaintances named Mohit and Lalaram, who are respectively a Head Constable and an Inspector in the CRPF."
The SP further said that the accused had gone to the guest house to meet another acquaintance. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case.
He said, “Mohit and Lalaram had come here to meet their friend Sanjay, who had also arrived at the guest house. Pramod had gone there to bring food for them.
Subsequently, the woman stated that physical relations were established with her by them. Immediate cognizance of the case has been taken, and an FIR has been registered. All the accused individuals have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Legal action will be taken against anyone based on whatever role emerges during the investigation, and they will be produced before the honorable court."
Further investigation in the matter is going on.
With inputs from ANI...
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