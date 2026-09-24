/Uttar Pradesh: 4 arrested including CRPF, Police personnel in connection with alleged gang rape of 23-year-old woman in Amroha

He said, “Mohit and Lalaram had come here to meet their friend Sanjay, who had also arrived at the guest house. Pramod had gone there to bring food for them.

Subsequently, the woman stated that physical relations were established with her by them. Immediate cognizance of the case has been taken, and an FIR has been registered. All the accused individuals have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Legal action will be taken against anyone based on whatever role emerges during the investigation, and they will be produced before the honorable court."