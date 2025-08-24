Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Probe Into Life Threat Claims By Expelled MLA Pooja Pal

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday expressed scepticism over expelled MLA Pooja Pal's claims of "life threats," saying the matter raises serious concerns and needs an impartial investigation. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said, "It is hard to understand that someone is meeting the CM and having their life threatened by a leader of another party. I cannot comprehend this..."

Pal who was expelled from the party earlier this month, had written to Yadav on Saturday, stating that if anything happens to her, the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav should be "held responsible." The SP chief added that his party has sought justice through the Centre, expressing hope that the Union Home Ministry would ensure her safety.

Yadav said, "Here we could be sent to jail. BJP supporters will kill us. If anyone suspects a danger from someone, it should be investigated to identify those individuals within the organisation who pose a threat. This investigation is necessary. We cannot trust the Government of Uttar Pradesh with this. That is why we have written this letter to the Home Minister of the Central Government. We are hopeful that they will ensure justice..."

He also questioned the timing of the allegations, noting that Pal had been associated with the Samajwadi Party for years and had not faced any threats. "For many years she was with us, then she had no threat from anyone," the SP chief added. On Saturday, days after being expelled from the Samajwadi Party, Chail MLA Pooja Pal addressed a letter to party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of strengthening criminal elements within the organisation by "insulting and deserting her midway", adding that her ouster was not just a personal matter but also an effort to silence the concerns of the state's backward classes, Dalits, and economically weaker sections.

Pal wrote that her explanation would have given the SC, ST and OBC community people an answer on whether Akhilesh Yadav is truly a protector of the "Pichhde" (backwards), Dalits, and "Alpsankhyak" (minorities) (PDA). Sharing the letter addressed to Akhilesh Yadav on her X account, the expelled MLA wrote, "My voice against injustice and betrayal! Expulsion from the party is not just about me, but an attempt to suppress the voice of the backwards, Dalit, and poor people of Uttar Pradesh. I have fought and will continue to fight the battle for justice."

Puja Pal added that she joined SP because she believes that it could deliver justice to the backwards community. However, her efforts to seek justice for her husband's murder during the SP government were met with disappointment. BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj in 2005, days after his wedding with Pooja Pal. In February 2023, Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder, was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area.