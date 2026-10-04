/Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2027: Maurya joins INDIA bloc with ‘Rahul as PM’ pitch; is Akhilesh’s alliance leadership under threat?

The Congress is seeking a larger role in Uttar Pradesh. Reports have put its demand at more than 150 seats, while the SP has been preparing its own election strategy. Akhilesh Yadav has said that the alliance that defeated the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state will continue for the 2027 Assembly polls. The SP and the Congress won 37 and six seats respectively in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, taking the INDIA bloc’s total in the state to 43 of 80 seats.