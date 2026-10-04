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Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2027: Maurya joins INDIA bloc with ‘Rahul as PM’ pitch; is Akhilesh’s alliance leadership under threat?

Swami Prasad Maurya has ruled out a merger of his party with the Congress and said his Apni Janta Party will join the INDIA bloc as a separate political entity. He has backed Rahul Gandhi as the face of the Opposition alliance and criticised Akhilesh Yadav over the SP’s Rajya Sabha nomination.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2027: Maurya joins INDIA bloc with ‘Rahul as PM’ pitch; is Akhilesh’s alliance leadership under threat?
Image Credit: Apni Janta Party chief Swami Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI)

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