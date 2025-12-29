Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001197https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttar-pradesh-banke-bihari-temple-urges-devotees-to-avoid-vrindavan-from-dec-29-to-jan-5-3001197.html
NewsIndiaUttar Pradesh: Banke Bihari Temple Urges Devotees To Avoid Vrindavan From Dec 29 To Jan 5
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh: Banke Bihari Temple Urges Devotees To Avoid Vrindavan From Dec 29 To Jan 5

Banke Bihari Temple manager Munish Sharma, in guidelines issued on Sunday evening, requested devotees to postpone their visit during these dates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh: Banke Bihari Temple Urges Devotees To Avoid Vrindavan From Dec 29 To Jan 5Image: ANI

In view of the continuously increasing number of devotees at the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, the temple management has appealed to devotees across the country to avoid visiting Vrindavan from 29 December to 5 January. The management stated that there will be heavy crowd pressure in the temple during this period. Devotees who still plan to visit are advised to assess the crowd situation before coming to Vrindavan.

Temple manager Munish Sharma, in guidelines issued on Sunday evening, requested devotees to postpone their visit during these dates. He advised avoiding bringing persons with disabilities, the sick, children, and pregnant women during periods of heavy crowding. Devotees are also requested not to wear expensive jewelry and not to carry bags or valuables to the temple.

He further instructed that footwear should be removed only at designated shoe stands before proceeding toward the temple. Devotees must use only the designated entry and exit routes and follow announcements made through the temple’s public address system. It is also advised to keep a slip with name, address, and mobile number in the pockets of family members so they can be reunited if separated in the crowd.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ahead of the New Year, a large number of devotees are already arriving in Vrindavan for darshan of Banke Bihari Ji, resulting in long queues at entry routes. In light of this, the temple committee has issued this advisory and requested devotees to defer their travel or visit only after carefully assessing the crowd situation to ensure safety.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

shoulder bags
Your Ultimate Shoulder-Bag Style Guide
bjp maharashtra politics
Maharashtra: BJP Announces First List Of 66 Candidates For BMC Elections
cream blush
Cream & Dewy Blushes for a Fresh, Natural Glow
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Journalists Say Surveillance Fears Deepen After Stand News Shutdown
Bangladesh
India Had Nothing To Gain: Why Hadi’s Killing Was Not An Indian Operation
personal care
Best Long-Lasting Matte Lipsticks for Everyday Glam in India
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 29-12-2025: Bhagyathara BT-35 Monday Draw SHORTLY
Technology
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro With 48MP Triple Camera Gets Hefty Discount-Details
Bihar Police SI Admit Card
Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 Soon At bpss.bihar.gov.in- Check Official Date
women sunglasses
Sunglasses That Elevate Every Look