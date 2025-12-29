Uttar Pradesh: Banke Bihari Temple Urges Devotees To Avoid Vrindavan From Dec 29 To Jan 5

In view of the continuously increasing number of devotees at the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, the temple management has appealed to devotees across the country to avoid visiting Vrindavan from 29 December to 5 January. The management stated that there will be heavy crowd pressure in the temple during this period. Devotees who still plan to visit are advised to assess the crowd situation before coming to Vrindavan.

Temple manager Munish Sharma, in guidelines issued on Sunday evening, requested devotees to postpone their visit during these dates. He advised avoiding bringing persons with disabilities, the sick, children, and pregnant women during periods of heavy crowding. Devotees are also requested not to wear expensive jewelry and not to carry bags or valuables to the temple.

He further instructed that footwear should be removed only at designated shoe stands before proceeding toward the temple. Devotees must use only the designated entry and exit routes and follow announcements made through the temple’s public address system. It is also advised to keep a slip with name, address, and mobile number in the pockets of family members so they can be reunited if separated in the crowd.

Ahead of the New Year, a large number of devotees are already arriving in Vrindavan for darshan of Banke Bihari Ji, resulting in long queues at entry routes. In light of this, the temple committee has issued this advisory and requested devotees to defer their travel or visit only after carefully assessing the crowd situation to ensure safety.