NewsIndiaUttar Pradesh Budget: CM Yogi Signals Shift Toward ‘Fearless Business’ And ‘Trust Of Doing Business’
UP BUDGET

Uttar Pradesh Budget: CM Yogi Signals Shift Toward ‘Fearless Business’ And ‘Trust Of Doing Business’

CM Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward crime has established a secure environment where "no goon can threaten a trader or collect 'goonda tax'".

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Budget: CM Yogi Signals Shift Toward ‘Fearless Business’ And ‘Trust Of Doing Business’Image: X

LUCKNOW: Participating in the discussion on the Supplementary Budget 2025-26, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the state’s radical transformation into a premier investment destination, driven by a paradigm shift toward Fearless Business, Ease of Doing Business, and Trust of Doing Business.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state has shed its former 'Bimaru' tag to emerge as a revenue-surplus powerhouse through stringent vittiya anushasan (financial discipline) and good governance. He emphasized that the state's GSDP has seen a nearly threefold increase, rising from ?12.88 lakh crore (2012-16) to an estimated ?35-?36 lakh crore today. Consequently, per capita income has surged from Rs 43,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

Key highlights of the economic and social turnaround include:

* Financial Inclusion & CD Ratio: The Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio has improved significantly from 44% to 62-65%, with a target to reach 70%, ensuring local deposits are reinvested within the state.

* Infrastructure & Connectivity: UP is rapidly becoming a global logistics hub with 22 expressways (set to account for 60% of India's total expressway network) and the highest number of airports (16 operational, including 4 international).

* Employment & Start-up Ecosystem: The CM reported that 15 lakh crore in investment proposals have been operationalized, creating direct jobs for over 60 lakh youth. He credited the robust MSME sector (96 lakh units) for supporting nearly 2 crore families.

* Sectoral Growth: Agriculture has witnessed a stellar rise in the growth rate, leaping from 8% to 18% (as noted in policy focus). In the energy sector, the state is aggressively pursuing renewable energy, including the 1GW solar initiative.

* Healthcare & Social Welfare: The government’s commitment to welfare schemes remains inclusive and "face-less," providing housing, rations, and Ayushman cards without discrimination. The healthcare infrastructure is being bolstered by the establishment of 81 medical colleges.

CM Yogi reiterated that the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward crime has established a secure environment where "no goon can threaten a trader or collect 'goonda tax'". This security, coupled with 33 sectoral policies, has made UP a "dream destination" for global investors.

Today’s UP gives a guarantee of security to every citizen and a warning to every criminal, the Chief Minister stated, noting that the unemployment rate has plummeted while the employment ratio continues to climb through initiatives like the Defence Manufacturing Corridor in Lucknow.

The Supplementary Budget of Rs 24,498.98 crore aims to further catalyze these developments in technology, health, and women empowerment, bringing the total budget for FY 2025-26 to over Rs 8.33 lakh crore.

