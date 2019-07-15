Uttar Pradesh: Cleric beaten up in Baghpat for not chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’

A cleric in Baghpat has alleged that he was assaulted by a group of youth as he refused to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. According to the cleric, he was on his way to his home on a motorcycle when he was stopped by the miscreants.

The youth allegedly asked the cleric, Imlaur Rehman, to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’, but when he refused to do the same, they started beating him up mercilessly. The cleric alleged that they even took off his skull cap and tried to pull his beard.

No one came to his rescue despite his cry for help. He somehow managed to escape the spot and reached to the police for help. The cops have initiated an inquiry into the case.

“I was going on my motorcycle when 10-12 people in a vehicle apprehended my bike. They asked me to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and when I failed to comply, they started beating me up. They were carrying sharp weapons,” said the cleric.

“I ran to save my life and sought help from passers-by, but no one came to help me. There was no one at the police station when I reached there. Then I called my friend who helped me get in touch with concerned officials,” he added.

When his family members were informed about the incident, they reacted in anger and claimed that a handful of people were trying to disrupt communal harmony in the area. They said that strict action must be taken against such people.

Speaking to Zee News, the cleric’s brother called for action against the miscreants to forced him to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and assaulted him. He further said that if justice was not delivered, they would ensured that a decision was taken at the panchayat level.

The police said that a case had been registered against 10-12 unidentified accused. The incident occurred between 5 and 5.30 pm on Sunday at a distance of 200 metres from Saror police station.