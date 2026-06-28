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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level review meeting for development works in Agra

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added that the government is working to improve facilities for devotees across religious centres, including Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi Varanasi.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level review meeting for development works in Agra
Image Credit: X/Yogi Adityanath

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