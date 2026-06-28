/Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level review meeting for development works in Agra

Taking a dig at the opposition party in the UP assembly, he added, "Even your mouth is watering. You had also stopped the organisation of Krishna Janmashtami in police stations and jails. You had also put a ban on the Kavad Yatra." The Chief Minister also cited development works in other districts, claiming that over 22 temples were beautified in Hathras. "Was this possible during the time of the Socialist Party? At that time, money used to go to the boundary walls of graveyards. We have diverted that same money towards temples," he said.