Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 200-bed COVID hospital in Prayagraj

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (October 5, 2020) inaugurated a 200-bed COVID hospital at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj. He also inaugurated the Cobas lab at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College of Prayagraj.

The inauguration was done by the UP CM via video conferencing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also took part in the event via video conferencing.

Giving a data of the developmental work done under the health sector in his tenure in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said, ''Establishment of 2 AIIMS hospital, Medical Block in 6 Super Specialty Medical Colleges and establishment of 29 new Medical Colleges have been done in UP in the past 3.5 years.''

After the inauguration of the Cobas lab the COVID-19 testing capacity will be increased to 1500 COVID-19 samples per day. Currently, about two thousand tests are being done in the college using different techniques. At the same time, with the inauguration of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, the bed availability for COVID patients will become easier.