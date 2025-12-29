Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Gorakhpur Night Shelters, Distributes Blankets Amid Severe Cold Wave Conditions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a severe cold wave is sweeping across North India, including Uttar Pradesh, and the state government has taken proactive measures to protect vulnerable sections of society.

Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 02:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
Image: X/Yogi Adityanath

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited a rain basera built near a dharamshala in Gorakhpur and distributed blankets and food packets among the needy.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that a severe cold wave is sweeping across North India, including Uttar Pradesh, and the state government has taken proactive measures to protect vulnerable sections of society.

 "A severe cold wave is sweeping across the entire North India. In light of the severe cold wave in Uttar Pradesh, the government has allocated sufficient funds to all district administrations to set up night shelters in every district and distribute blankets to those in need. Today, I got the opportunity to inspect the night shelters in the city and distribute blankets to the needy," he said.

Earlier today, CM Yogi said that serving and ensuring the safety of the state's 25 crore residents remains the government's top priority, as he reviewed arrangements for cold wave relief in Gorakhpur.

To protect people from severe cold, the UP government has allocated sufficient funds to set up night shelters across all districts and distribute blankets to those in need. 

CM Yogi inspected night shelters in the Transport Nagar and Dharamshala Bazaar areas of Gorakhpur and personally oversaw the distribution of food and blankets to those in need.

"Your government stands committed with you in every situation," he said, reaffirming the administration's proactive measures to safeguard citizens during the harsh winter.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the second day of the 'Police Manthan' Senior Police Officers' Conference-2025 at the Police Headquarters, emphasising the state's commitment to strengthening law enforcement.
 
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of smart policing and Vision 2047, noting that the comprehensive roadmap developed over the past two days will serve as a key reference for building a modern, efficient, and self-reliant police force in Uttar Pradesh.

