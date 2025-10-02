Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2967262https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttar-pradesh-cm-yogi-adityanath-participates-in-vijay-shobha-yatra-on-vijayadashami-2967262.html
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Participates In 'Vijay Shobha Yatra' On Vijayadashami

UP CM also performed aarti of the artists who were enacting the roles of Ram, Lakshman, and Sita at the Ramlila ground in Gorakhpur as part of the Dussehra celebrations.

|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 08:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Participates In 'Vijay Shobha Yatra' On VijayadashamiImage: X

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the 'Vijay Shobha Yatra' on Thursday, organised on the occasion of Vijayadashami. During the yatra, the UP CM was seen being garlanded while wearing a headdress, as he went to the Mansarovar temple and paid his tributes.

Later on, the UP CM also performed aarti of the artists who were enacting the roles of Ram, Lakshman, and Sita at the Ramlila ground in Gorakhpur as part of the Dussehra celebrations too. CM Adityanath highlighted how the 'Ram Rajya' established by Lord Ram after defeating Ravan was based on 'Dharma, truth, and justice'.
 
"Today is Vijayadashami, the holy festival of Sanatan Dharma. Thousands of years ago, after defeating Ravana, the synonym of unrighteousness, injustice and oppression, Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram sounded the conch shell of victory", the Chief Minister said during the program.

"The Ram Rajya, which he established, was based on Dharma, truth and justice," he said. Bharatiya Janata Party's Gorakhpur MP, Ravi Kishan, also participated in the yatra, while interacting with the people.
 
"Maharaj Ji will step out as a 'peethadhishwar' today instead of CM... The whole nation waits for this shobha yatra every year, which happens on Vijayadashmi", the BJP MP said.
 
This festival of Vijayadashami is a celebration of the triumph of divine power over demonic forces. He conveyed his wishes for Vijayadashami, stating that this festival also signifies victory over the inner enemies and negative energies residing within human beings.
 
Dussehra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh