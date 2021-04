NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (April 13) informed that he has isolated himself after a few members of his office tested positive for coronavirus infection. The UP CM took to Twitter and shared a post informing about his self-isolation.

"Some officers of my office have tested positive for #COVID19. As a precaution, I have been isolated myself," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's tweet read.

