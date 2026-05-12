Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urges public, Ministers, MPs to follow PM Modi’s fuel and gold conservation appeal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens, ministers and Members of Parliament to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisory on reducing fuel consumption and avoiding unnecessary expenditure on gold. The Chief Minister called it a part of a broader push for economic prudence and national efficiency. According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the appeal is aimed at encouraging responsible consumption patterns and strengthening administrative efficiency across the state.

The Chief Minister chaired a review meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, where he issued a series of directives focused on cost reduction, governance efficiency, and sustainable public administration. Officials were instructed to adopt measures that reduce avoidable expenditure while improving service delivery and operational discipline.

Yogi Adityanath ordered a 50% reduction in vehicle convoys used by the Chief Minister, ministers, and other senior dignitaries. The move is intended to curb fuel consumption, reduce traffic disruption, and set an example of austerity in governance.

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CM Adityanath also advocated for expanding a work-from-home culture in appropriate government departments to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. The Chief Minister placed special emphasis on increasing the use of public transport systems, including Metro. Officials were instructed to encourage cleaner and more efficient mobility options across government departments and urban centres.

CM Yogi Adityanath's appeal comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to avoid purchase of gold for a year, prioritize use of public transport and work from home, avoid foreign travel and reduce the use of cooking oil.