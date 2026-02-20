Advertisement
NewsIndiaUS Vedic scholar David Frawley meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; discusses Yoga, Ayurveda
UTTAR PRADESH CM YOGI ADITYANATH

US Vedic scholar David Frawley meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; discusses Yoga, Ayurveda

Vedic scholar David Frawley met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, praising his leadership and discussing the global relevance of Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanatan traditions.

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 11:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
US Vedic scholar David Frawley meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; discusses Yoga, AyurvedaDavid Frawley meets Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (Photo source: X/ @CMOfficeUP)

Renowned Vedic scholar Dr. David Frawley met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Friday. 

Though it was a courtesy meet, the renowned Vedic scholar sought to impress upon the Chief Minister about various advantages and merits of Yoga and Ayurveda, in pursuance of a happy and healthy life.

The Chief Minister's office (CMO) shared a picture of the meeting, in which the duo discussed and deliberated on various aspects of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Sanatan culture.

"Renowned American Vedic scholar David Frawley met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and had a detailed discussion on Yoga, Ayurveda and Sanatan culture," the CMO said in a post on X.

Dr Frawley, an American citizen, is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour, for his wide-ranging contributions and commendable work in the field Yoga, Ayurveda and Astrology.

Frawley, born in the US state of Wisconsin, is also a National Eminence Award winner and has written several books on Vedas, Yoga, Ayurveda and Astrology.

He described Yogi's leadership as a boon for the world and stated that the Chief Minister was "purifying" politics and paving a new path for global welfare through the Nath tradition.

The US vedic scholar described the rejuvenation of Ayodhya and the darshan of Lord Ram as a symbol of spiritual renaissance.

"Today, the world is gradually losing its spiritual consciousness. In such a situation, innovation and revitalisation of the Vedas, Yoga, Ayurveda, and other Indian traditions are extremely necessary in the current environment. At such a time, leadership like Yogi Ji's is a blessing not only for India but for the entire world," he stated.

Dr. Frawley further said that Yogi Adityanath possesses brilliance because he is 'Aditya', which means, connected to the Sun element.

In 2015, the government honored Dr. David Frawley with Padma Bhushan. In the same year, the South Indian Education Society in Mumbai honoured him with the 'National Eminence Award', in recognition of his remarkable contribution in the field of Ayurveda, Yoga and Vedic Astrology.

