DEORIA: The Member of Parliament of Deoria Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Shashank Mani, has launched an initiative 'Amrit Prayas' - a 10-year strategy - in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' vision to improve the GDP of Deoria Lok Sabha. The Amrit Prayas plan is in line with the Viksit Bharat vision of Prime Minister Modi. Amrit Prayas is also designed to make a sizeable contribution to the $1 trillion economy plan for Uttar Pradesh, envisioned by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Amrit Prayas project is a ten-year plan and is designed to generate employment, create new opportunities, substantially increase the per capita income and provide an ease of doing business for entrepreneurs in the Deoria Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking at the public launch, Shashank Mani, Member of Parliament, Deoria said, "We have launched the Amrit Prayas project on March 29, which is Purvanchal Kranti Diwas, and to pay homage to Mangal Pandey and Laxmibai. This was the date when Mangal Pandey fired the first bullet of the First War of Independence in the Barrackpore parade ground in 1857. A year later, Rani Laxmibai, born in Purvanchal, died fighting the British for freedom. The event outlines how Vishwakarma Bhagwan will help light the path for a Viksit Bharat and his relevance for Amrit Prayas."

The Amrit Prayas strategy was formulated over 4 months, keeping in line with the Sabka Prayas philosophy. Inputs were received from over 2,000 stakeholders, which included constituency and state leaders, citizens, business owners, social institutions, the district administration and the state planning division. Inputs were also taken from the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) and NITI Aayog.

"Through Amrit Prayas, our endeavour is to create an additional GDP of Rs. 10,000 crores for Deoria over the next 10 years. The objective is to generate prosperity for the 2.8 million citizens of the constituency and, in turn, fulfil the mission of Viksit Deoria Lok Sabha constituency under the leadership of PM Modi ji and CM Yogi ji," added Shashank Mani.

The strategy will be implemented by the Deoria Development Alliance or Viksit Deoria Manch, which is a group of individuals, institutions, enterprises and companies that were consulted during the strategy formulation.