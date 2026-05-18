Uttar Pradesh: Engineer dies by suicide near temple in Gorakhpur, Wife arrested after viral video alleging harassment

A sensational twist has emerged in the suicide case of a private engineer in Gorakhpur, where the deceased allegedly blamed his wife for prolonged mental harassment before ending his life near the famous Budhiya Mata Temple in the Kusumhi forest area under the AIIMS police station limits.

Following the circulation of a final video message on social media, police have arrested the engineer’s wife and sent her to judicial custody.

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The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Pradyuman Kumar Yadav, was a resident of Belwa Palakdhari village under the Kasya police station area of Kushinagar district and worked as an engineer for a private company in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Pradyuman visited the Budhiya Mata Temple on Thursday evening, offered prayers, and later recorded an emotional video narrating his ordeal before allegedly hanging himself from a tree inside the forest.

The incident sent shockwaves across the region after the video surfaced online. Acting on a written complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, AIIMS police registered a case against the in-laws.

During the investigation, police examined the viral video and other evidence before arresting Pradyuman’s wife, Arpita Yadav, on Sunday. She was later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police sources said Pradyuman and Arpita were married in 2017, but disputes reportedly surfaced within a few years of marriage.

In 2020, Arpita allegedly filed a dowry harassment and maintenance case against her husband, which was being heard in the Family Court at Padrauna. The verdict in the matter was earlier expected on May 12, but the hearing was postponed to July 21.

Family members of the deceased allege that Pradyuman had been under severe mental stress due to prolonged court proceedings, marital discord, and allegations related to dowry harassment.

They claim the ongoing litigation deeply affected his mental health.

The emotional aspect of the case has drawn widespread attention, as Pradyuman reportedly offered prayers at the temple moments before recording his final message and taking the extreme step.

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Police officials say a detailed investigation is underway to determine all circumstances that led to the suicide.

Speaking on the matter, CO GIDA Yogendra Singh confirmed that a case had been registered against the deceased’s in-laws and that the accused woman had been arrested and sent to jail.

The case has once again sparked debate over marital disputes, mental stress arising from prolonged legal battles, and the emotional toll such conflicts can take on individuals. Police continue to investigate the matter from all angles.

Disclaimer:

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

