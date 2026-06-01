Uttar Pradesh: Engineering students among 10 held in Hardoi over multi-crore cyber fraud racket

The Hardoi Cyber Police have busted a multi-crore cyber fraud racket allegedly operated from rented flats in Lucknow and arrested 10 people, including several BTech students.

The gang is accused of cheating people across multiple states through fake online gaming platforms, fraudulent websites and extortion calls.

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Police said the mastermind of the operation remains absconding.

According to investigators, the accused frequently shifted their operational base every 15 to 20 days to avoid detection.

The gang allegedly operated from rented accommodations in Lucknow while targeting victims across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states.

Police said the accused lured victims through online gaming platforms and websites. Individuals were promised lucrative returns and encouraged to invest money.

To gain credibility, some users initially received payments, which were allegedly made using funds obtained from other victims.

Investigators revealed that the gang employed a sophisticated three-tier structure. One team managed fake websites and gaming applications, another arranged SIM cards, ATM cards and bank account details, while a third team handled the movement and laundering of funds obtained through fraud.

In addition to online scams, the accused allegedly extorted money through threatening phone calls.

Victims were reportedly told that their relatives had been detained or were in trouble and were asked to transfer money immediately. Police said several people fell victim to these tactics due to fear and panic.

The investigation began after a cyber fraud complaint was registered in Hardoi district.

Using technical surveillance, mobile location tracking and analysis of banking and digital transaction records, the Cyber Police traced the network to Lucknow.

Following days of surveillance and intelligence gathering, a raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of 10 suspects.

During the operation, police recovered four laptops, two tablets, 26 mobile phones, 42 SIM cards, six ATM cards, four bank passbooks, Aadhaar card copies and a large quantity of forged documents.

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Authorities also seized digital data related to online gaming operations, bank accounts and UPI transactions.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the operation was carried out by the Cyber Police Station team after extensive investigation.

Officials believe further revelations may emerge during interrogation, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding mastermind and uncover other links associated with the network.

Police have launched a wider probe to determine the total amount involved in the fraud and identify additional victims and accomplices connected to the racket.