Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Hardoi

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on early Wednesday morning.

According to a fire official, fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze. No casualties have been reported.

"Around 2:19 AM, we got the information about the fire on Cinema Road in the city area. Three fire tenders left the fire station upon receiving the information. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. No casualties have been reported. The situation is under control," ANI quoted Fire Officer Sushil Kumar as saying.

More details are awaited.