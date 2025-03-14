Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh: Holi Celebrations, Jumma Namaz Conclude Peacefully In Sambhal

The celebrations of the Hindu festival of Holi concluded peacefully in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Along with Holi, the Friday prayers were also conducted in peace on the occasion of the holy Ramzan month’s second Jumma at the Shahi Jama Masjid.

|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: Holi Celebrations, Jumma Namaz Conclude Peacefully In Sambhal Photo Credit: ANI

Talking to ANI, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sambhal, Vandana Mishra, said that the processions were carried out peacefully, everyone cooperated, and this gives the message that peace remains in the district. 

Mishra said, “Along with Holi, the Jumma namaz was performed peacefully. We have managed to celebrate both things peacefully. The processions were also carried out peacefully. Everyone cooperated. This gives the message that peace remains in Sambhal. Force was deployed to manage the crowd and maintain peace. Everything happened properly.”

Additionally, the District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajendra Pensia, while speaking with ANI, mentioned that both Holi and Namaz had concluded peacefully and that things had been managed. 

Pensia said, “As per the orders, everything was followed properly, and the things were managed… There was peace… Holi and Namaz both concluded properly… Force was present everywhere.”

Earlier, the UP administration had decided to cover ten mosques in Sambhal during the Holi celebrations on Friday. The ten mosques that were to be covered with tarpaulin in the district included the Shahi Jama Masjid, as per IANS. 

(with ANI inputs)

