A para jump instructor from the Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga Skydiving team died after he sustained injuries during a 'demo drop' in Agra on Saturday, the IAF informed.

In a post on the social media platform X, the IAF informed of the incident.

"A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF’s Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss, and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief," the post read.

As per news agency PTI, the police said that the Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari, 41 years old, had jumped from a helicopter at around 9:30 am. However, due to a technical malfunction his parachute did not open on time and caused him to fall directly to the ground. The officer died at a military hospital, sources told PTI.

The news agency quoted Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale as saying, "Information about the death was received from the Military Hospital at around 12 noon. The Sadar police station has sent the body for postmortem examination."

This incident comes a few days after the death of an IAF flight lieutenant, Siddharth Yadav. He had died in a Jaguar Jet crash during a night mission in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday.

According to ANI, the IAF on Thursday said in a statement, "An IAF Jaguar two-seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar Airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population. Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar."

The IAF also stated, "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

(with agencies' inputs)