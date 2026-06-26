It is on this foundation of trust that the true significance of the Uttar Pradesh GCC Policy 2024 becomes evident. The policy represents a well-conceived blueprint for the state's economic ambitions. It encompasses areas such as artificial intelligence research, cybersecurity operations, and data analytics. More importantly, it directly links investment with employment generation. Besides capital investment subsidies, it offers incentives for recruitment, salaries, training, and internships. The investment agreements signed in Bengaluru serve as the first and most symbolic validation of this strategy. Equally significant is the fact that these discussions took place in Bengaluru, a city that has long provided opportunities to Uttar Pradesh's talented workforce. Rather than asking its professionals to return, the Yogi government invited employers to establish their presence in Uttar Pradesh. Such confidence is possible only when a state believes in its own capabilities. Today, Uttar Pradesh possesses that confidence because it has a vast talent pool, modern infrastructure, excellent connectivity, and a government that understands the language and requirements of investors.