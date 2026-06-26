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UP Global Growth Dialogue 2026: How Uttar Pradesh is emerging as India's ultimate investment hub

Uttar Pradesh secured over Rs 50,000 crore in investments at the Bengaluru roadshow. Discover how CM Yogi Adityanath’s 3S model is transforming UP's economy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
UP Global Growth Dialogue 2026: How Uttar Pradesh is emerging as India's ultimate investment hub
Image Credit: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026 in Bengaluru. (IANS)

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