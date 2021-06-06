Uttar Pradesh lifts 'corona curfew' from all districts, except three, check details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (June 6) lifted the corona curfew from all districts barring three.

In the districts with more than 600 active COVID-19 cases, the restrictions will remain in place.

ANI quoted ACS Information Navneet Sehgal as saying, “Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts barring Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur as active cases in these three districts are above 600."

On Saturday, the state government had extended relaxations in the curfew to Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from Monday (June 7), allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

Although, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain, the news agency reported.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had extended the corona curfew relaxations in 61 districts with less than 600 active cases of the coronavirus, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week. While in the remaining districts only essential services were allowed.

On Saturday, the state logged 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, as per official data. The death toll mounted to 21,151, while the infection tally reached 16,97,352 in UP. Meanwhile, the active cases count reached under 20,000 for the first time since its peak in April-end.

