Uttar Pradesh-Like Encounter In Chhattisgarh, Gangster Aman Sahu Killed In Cross-Firing After Transit Escape

Gangster Aman Sahu has been killed in an encounter in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. Reports indicate that the incident took place in the Chainpur area of Andhari Dhoda. Just a day earlier, on Monday, the police had transferred Sahu from Raipur Central Jail to Jharkhand.

Aman Sahu was facing multiple criminal charges, including orchestrating a broad-daylight shooting on a coal trader in Ranchi on March 7. Following the attack, all accused fled the scene, and Sahu was identified as a key conspirator. Due to his involvement in this and other criminal activities, he was brought to Jharkhand from Raipur for legal proceedings.

According to the police, Sahu attempted to escape after a police jeep overturned. During his attempted getaway, he opened fire on the officers, injuring a Jharkhand police personnel. In response, the police fired back, leading to his death. The encounter has sparked political debate in the state, with the BJP questioning the legitimacy of the police action.

Despite being in jail, Aman Sahu was actively running his gang from behind bars. His influence was evident when his Facebook profile was updated just 15 hours before the encounter. His gang was linked to several violent crimes, including the recent attack on a coal trader in Ranchi. The Jharkhand DGP confirmed that Sahu’s gang was operational even from prison and was involved in multiple criminal activities across the state. His name had also surfaced in a case related to NTPC in Hazaribagh.

Aman Sahu quickly rose to become one of Jharkhand’s most feared gangsters, with reported links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Over 50 criminal cases were registered against him across eight police stations, particularly in Ranchi, Palamu, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Latehar, Bokaro, Ramgarh, and Chatra. His operations included extortion, illegal collections, and targeting businessmen, coal traders, transporters, builders, and contractors.

In the past six months, his gang was associated with multiple high-profile crimes. The group was also highly active on social media, with several accounts under his name on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The Chhattisgarh encounter is similar to that of Uttar Pradesh's Vikash Dubey encounter in which the gangster was killed after he tried to flee post the vehicle turned turtle in which he was being transported.